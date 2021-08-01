Affiance Financial LLC Sells 166 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Affiance Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the second quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 18,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $62,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 2,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 23,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,347,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $98,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,143.89.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $272.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,327.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,965,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,634. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,459.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 31.60%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

