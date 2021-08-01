The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.3% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,964,000 after buying an additional 697,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,340,429,000 after buying an additional 152,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,509,000 after buying an additional 130,061 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $671,132,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,578,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,692,000 after buying an additional 27,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,825 shares of company stock valued at $893,022 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,189. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

