Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Decreased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 24.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

Shares of SYK opened at $270.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $185.20 and a 1 year high of $275.15. The company has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.14.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

