Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $765 million-$775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.45 million.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.750-$4.950 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.75. 2,712,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,687. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $94.66 and a 12 month high of $148.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.13.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,349 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

