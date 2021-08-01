COTI 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16.95 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, COTI has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. COTI has a total market capitalization of $94.24 million and $16.95 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00046237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00103630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00137234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,275.31 or 1.00218482 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.95 or 0.00832710 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002546 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars.

