Affiance Financial LLC Buys 1,420 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after purchasing an additional 875,180 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 355,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,676,000 after purchasing an additional 93,515 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,091,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,913. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.52.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

