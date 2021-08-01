Affiance Financial LLC Purchases 7,406 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 5.0% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $159.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,224,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,982. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.38. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.