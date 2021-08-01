Everipedia (IQ) Price Tops $0.0137

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Everipedia has a market cap of $136.95 million and $17.40 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 29.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00046237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00103630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00137234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,275.31 or 1.00218482 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.95 or 0.00832710 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002546 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,020,903,007 coins and its circulating supply is 10,014,008,738 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

