LABS Group (LABS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.03 Million

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. LABS Group has a total market cap of $11.52 million and $2.03 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LABS Group has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00046237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00103630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00137234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,275.31 or 1.00218482 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.95 or 0.00832710 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002546 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,036,538,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

