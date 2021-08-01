Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,098 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for 2.8% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

GDX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.92. 12,405,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,675,008. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.79. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

