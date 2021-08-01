550 Shares in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Bought by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Greif by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Greif during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Greif during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GEF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $66.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.36.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Greif’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

GEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Greif presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

In related news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $31,636.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

