Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $517.57. 2,537,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,594,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

