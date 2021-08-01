Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) to Post -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Despegar.com reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $51.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.60 million.

DESP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

DESP traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 225,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,051. The company has a market cap of $883.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.55. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Cartica Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth about $20,329,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth about $7,287,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,822,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,082,000 after acquiring an additional 465,292 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,639,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,235,000 after acquiring an additional 384,221 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 1,472.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 382,003 shares during the period. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

