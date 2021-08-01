Vivid Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Roku by 32.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Roku in the second quarter valued at about $544,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Roku by 10.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 346,469 shares of company stock worth $131,133,300. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie increased their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.80.

ROKU traded down $21.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $428.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,928,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,627. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.21 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $396.24. The company has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

