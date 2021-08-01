Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.90. 5,489,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,088,383. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.57. The company has a market capitalization of $152.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

