Vivid Financial Management Inc. Buys 143 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 716 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 18.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.2% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 price objective on Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.25.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $25.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,499.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,411.30.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

