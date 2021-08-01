13,380 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Bought by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

GSIE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.29. 221,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,076. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $36.15.

