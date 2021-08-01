Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $3.61 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,570 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 31,829 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

SPTS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.69. 457,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,367. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.66. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $30.74.

