Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Bought by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,390,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,009,000 after purchasing an additional 40,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,104,000 after purchasing an additional 120,446 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,140,000 after purchasing an additional 181,310 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,747,000 after purchasing an additional 592,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,230,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,029,000 after purchasing an additional 36,395 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $107,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $93.10. The stock had a trading volume of 631,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,747. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on OLLI. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

