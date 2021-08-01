Zacks: Analysts Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,377,000 after buying an additional 1,107,393 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 545.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,814,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913,675 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,713,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,247,000 after purchasing an additional 41,948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,260,000 after purchasing an additional 560,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,629,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,041,000 after purchasing an additional 506,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

HR traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.88. The company had a trading volume of 813,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,875. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.97. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.