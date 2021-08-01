Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 9.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $788,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,780 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,800. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $112.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.70. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

