TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $809.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will report $809.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $820.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $792.70 million. TopBuild posted sales of $646.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on BLD. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.08.

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the first quarter worth $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.69. 269,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.48. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $128.78 and a twelve month high of $235.50.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

