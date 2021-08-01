FSBT API Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $21,805.00 (FSBT)

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One FSBT API Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0831 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. FSBT API Token has a market cap of $291,468.23 and $21,805.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FSBT API Token has traded up 75.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FSBT API Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00055400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.79 or 0.00789684 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00040010 BTC.

FSBT API Token Coin Profile

FSBT API Token is a coin. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. FSBT API Token’s official message board is medium.com/fortysevenblog . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . FSBT API Token’s official website is www.fortyseven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

Buying and Selling FSBT API Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FSBT API Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FSBT API Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FSBTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FSBT API Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FSBT API Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.