VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of VOC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.40. 51,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,442. VOC Energy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $74.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.0988 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 406.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 181,602 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter valued at $420,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.