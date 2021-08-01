Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,503. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.62. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $17.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter worth $497,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $823,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

