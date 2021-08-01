Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,600 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 542,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,865,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RHHBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roche during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Roche by 55.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Roche by 58.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roche by 135.1% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roche during the first quarter worth about $81,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,869. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $329.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.33. Roche has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $48.79.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

