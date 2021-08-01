Heritage Way Advisors LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $1,498,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 382.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $940.26.

ISRG stock traded up $9.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $991.46. The company had a trading volume of 412,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $905.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $633.29 and a 1-year high of $995.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.64, for a total transaction of $488,734.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total value of $6,575,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,762 shares of company stock valued at $38,138,113. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.