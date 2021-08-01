Havens Advisors LLC Sells 95,000 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Havens Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the period. Sportsman’s Warehouse makes up 1.0% of Havens Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPWH. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 644.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

NASDAQ SPWH traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 946,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $326.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 60.44% and a net margin of 6.72%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

