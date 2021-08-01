Havens Advisors LLC Has $4.38 Million Stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Havens Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Change Healthcare accounts for approximately 3.5% of Havens Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Havens Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Change Healthcare worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975,953 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 5,912.0% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341,984 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 147,781.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,748,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746,256 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $78,043,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $71,037,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.71. 2,589,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,456. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.89. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

