Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,119 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $14,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.48.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $228.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of -114.34 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.26. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $211.10 and a 1-year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. Analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

