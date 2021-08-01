Gradient Investments LLC Sells 251 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $63.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.57.

