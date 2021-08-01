Cooper Financial Group Cuts Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 200.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 79.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv stock opened at $166.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.92. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.73, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $76.18 and a one year high of $168.68.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.