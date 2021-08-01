Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 619.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329,564 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after buying an additional 4,778,782 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2,132.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,734,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,903,000 after buying an additional 3,566,862 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the first quarter valued at $47,148,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 18.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,498,000 after buying an additional 1,851,330 shares during the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

NYSE:INFY opened at $22.12 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

