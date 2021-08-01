Gradient Investments LLC Sells 439 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 51,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Founders Capital Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 109,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 103.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.28 and a 12 month high of $66.22.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

