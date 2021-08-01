The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,166,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,627 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37,572.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 414,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,581,000 after purchasing an additional 413,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after purchasing an additional 408,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,711.1% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 301,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $374.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.14. The firm has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $393.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

