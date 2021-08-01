Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,257 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 27.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,249 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 32.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 102.7% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 65,632 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,659,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 178.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 130,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 19.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $144.02 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.05 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.75.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,812 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

