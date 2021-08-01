Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,936,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 77.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,165,000 after purchasing an additional 179,622 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,687,000 after purchasing an additional 163,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,286,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research stock opened at $637.41 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $632.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.