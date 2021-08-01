Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian stock opened at $325.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.91. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $349.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2,500.92, a P/E/G ratio of 406.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.29.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

