Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 411.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $50.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $64.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.30.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.64%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

