HM Payson & Co. Trims Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $57.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.