KB Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 180 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 2.8% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 5.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its stake in Twilio by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 33.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price objective (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.38.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $373.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.23 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $365.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $1,019,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,461 shares of company stock worth $48,309,721 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

