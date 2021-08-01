Intrust Bank NA Buys Shares of 1,248 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $170.80 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $106.13 and a twelve month high of $180.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

