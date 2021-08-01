MASQ Hits Market Cap of $2.79 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 24.4% against the dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and $141,320.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00046663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00104314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00136151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,448.28 or 0.99854426 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.42 or 0.00827352 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,608,106 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

