Ycash (YEC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.11 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, Ycash has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and $9,670.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $122.06 or 0.00294061 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00124629 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00144370 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002120 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Ycash is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,412,594 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

