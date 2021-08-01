Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to announce sales of $96.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.40 million. Lantheus posted sales of $88.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year sales of $395.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $393.60 million to $398.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $478.95 million, with estimates ranging from $477.90 million to $480.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,734,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,391,000 after acquiring an additional 442,990 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,148,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,547,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after purchasing an additional 85,852 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lantheus by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,434,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,660,000 after purchasing an additional 579,018 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,111,000 after purchasing an additional 110,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.17. 729,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,339. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

