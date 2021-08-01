POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Holdings Cut by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in POSCO by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in POSCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,299,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in POSCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PKX shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. POSCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

POSCO stock opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.16. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $92.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.87%. Analysts forecast that POSCO will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About POSCO

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

