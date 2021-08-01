Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Waste Connections by 31.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,169,000 after purchasing an additional 411,721 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Waste Connections by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,807,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,514,000 after purchasing an additional 229,041 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 3.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,744,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,510,000 after purchasing an additional 167,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,073,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In related news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.80.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $126.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $126.93.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.