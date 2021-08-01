StoneX Group Inc. Takes $241,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Waste Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 52,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $148.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $149.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $4,175,495.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,139 shares of company stock valued at $24,146,942. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

