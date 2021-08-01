Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Sells 725 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,027 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.4% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $284.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.81. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $290.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.48.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

