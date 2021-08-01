Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,099,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,491,000 after purchasing an additional 48,267 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 949,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,932,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 344,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,183,000 after buying an additional 18,586 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after buying an additional 102,312 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

IJT stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.28. 80,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,657. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.63. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $83.92 and a 1-year high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.